Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,753 shares of company stock worth $20,109,302 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

