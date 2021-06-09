Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

