Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.88

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,057 shares of company stock worth $17,667,124. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

