Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.44

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 64.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $11,193,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

