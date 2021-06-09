Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.44

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 64.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $11,193,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
