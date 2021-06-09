Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.56

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,486. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

