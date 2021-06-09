Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.34

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.34 and last traded at C$25.19, with a volume of 14598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1880914 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

