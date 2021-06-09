TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $330.00

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.27), with a volume of 208107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIFS. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of TI Fluid Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

