Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

EAT opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,215.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,081,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

