Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Argus

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective raised by Argus from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $130.33 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

