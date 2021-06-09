ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an internet-based insuretech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond and credit, health, liability, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

