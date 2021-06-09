Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.42.

MTN stock opened at $326.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,165.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.06. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

