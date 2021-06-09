Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NUVCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvei presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.20.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.