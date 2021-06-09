Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $197.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.00.

Five Below stock opened at $189.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

