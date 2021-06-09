Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $480.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $446.00.

NYSE TYL opened at $413.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.69. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

