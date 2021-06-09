Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.21.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.13. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $212.81 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

