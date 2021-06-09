NatWest Group’s (NWG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NWG stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

