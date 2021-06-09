CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $597.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

