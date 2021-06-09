Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.37

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.37 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 2286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

