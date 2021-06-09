Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.75

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 1431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

