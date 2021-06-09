Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.75

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 1431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
