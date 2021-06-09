The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.70

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 1949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

ODP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,613 shares of company stock worth $2,112,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ODP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after acquiring an additional 410,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The ODP by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The ODP by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The ODP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The ODP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 517,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

