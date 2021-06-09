AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.32

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.32 and last traded at $94.81, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.60.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,244. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.