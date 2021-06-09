AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.32

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.32 and last traded at $94.81, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.
AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.60.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,244. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.