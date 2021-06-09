Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.57

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 4276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $912,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

