Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.24. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

