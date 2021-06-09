Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of GGB opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

