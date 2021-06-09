Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82. Laureate Education has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.51.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.