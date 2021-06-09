Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $256.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 442.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

