Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

