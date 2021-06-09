MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,250.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.84.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,311.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,230.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $845.86 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

