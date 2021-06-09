ATB Capital Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.54.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.01.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8086011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

