Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.54.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$89.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.74 billion and a PE ratio of -62.56. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$29.00 and a 52-week high of C$104.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.