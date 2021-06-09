Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCL.A. Cormark boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.03. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$24.71.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

