Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

