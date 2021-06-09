Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) to “Strong-Buy”

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

