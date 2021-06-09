Truist Upgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Buy

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Magnite stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 597,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,113,884. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Magnite by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

