ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $246.10

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 246.10 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 245.20 ($3.20), with a volume of 79707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.70 ($3.20).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.80 ($2.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.08.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

