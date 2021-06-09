Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.71. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 2,878,767 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.