Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.71. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 2,878,767 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.