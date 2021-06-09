Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.19

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.19 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 65.20 ($0.85). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 822,009 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.19.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.