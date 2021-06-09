Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $189.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.07. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

