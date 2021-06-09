APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to Buy

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.