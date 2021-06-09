Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $395.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Barclays from $265.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $357.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $395.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 246,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

