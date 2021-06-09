Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of CONN opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.13 million, a P/E ratio of -195.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $106,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 4,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $117,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,518 shares of company stock worth $1,028,473. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

