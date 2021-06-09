Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,836,000 after buying an additional 121,382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,976,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 29.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 148,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

