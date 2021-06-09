SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.42.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. Analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,110,855 shares of company stock valued at $34,197,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

