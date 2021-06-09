$651.37 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post $651.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.32 million to $654.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in BrightView by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 35.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.77 and a beta of 1.45.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

