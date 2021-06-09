Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have risen and outperformed the industry year to date. The stock got a boost from sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines outshone the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. Quarterly results exceeded the pre-COVID levels even though part of the global store fleet was closed in the period. While higher sales along with efficient expense management supported the bottom line, gains from the net addition of stores and a comparable-store sales increase drove the top line. Margins were robust in the quarter. Based on strong first-quarter results and May sales, it envisions fiscal 2021 sales to grow in the low-to-mid-teen range from fiscal 2019. Moving on, the company’s healthy balance sheet, a sturdy business model and strong brand portfolio bode well for the long haul.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $121,976.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,207.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,532.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,610 shares of company stock worth $12,138,114. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

