Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSR. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

FSR opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth about $41,812,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,092,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,517,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

