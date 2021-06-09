Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €110.50 ($130.00) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €100.65.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

