The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.
Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
