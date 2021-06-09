The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.