AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,935 ($103.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £104.17 billion and a PE ratio of 37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,662.08. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.