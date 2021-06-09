Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

ADPT opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,452,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $140,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,122 shares of company stock worth $5,158,544 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

